Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,011,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,257,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,915,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

BCC opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.14. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

