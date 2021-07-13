Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.10.

TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.47. 9,701,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,726,985. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.07.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

