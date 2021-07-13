Bonk (BONK) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.25 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.26 or 0.00881621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005436 BTC.

About Bonk

BONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

