Bonk Market Cap Achieves $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.26 or 0.00881621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

