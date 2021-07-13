Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 233.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,287 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $23,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,169. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

