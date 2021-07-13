Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 47,536 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 47,536 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $7,106,156.64.

CRSP traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $137.92. 25,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,959. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

