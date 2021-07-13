Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BREZ stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BREZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.