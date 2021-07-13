Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNTGY has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank lowered Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,506. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brenntag (BNTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.