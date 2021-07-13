Brent L. Yeagy Sells 1,836 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $29,522.88.

Brent L. Yeagy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24.

WNC stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.65 million, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

WNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Wabash National by 8.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Wabash National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wabash National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wabash National by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

