Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $248.76. 474,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,377. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.62.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

