Bridge Oracle Trading Up 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 179.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $40.87 million and $354,358.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00041715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00112475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00152604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,792.94 or 0.99930070 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00932274 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

