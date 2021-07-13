Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,949,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 578,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,831,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $485.95 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

