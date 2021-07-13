Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after buying an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR opened at $168.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.61. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.87 and a 1-year high of $169.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

