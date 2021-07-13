Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFMD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,036. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Affimed by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 816,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Affimed by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 653,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 253,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

