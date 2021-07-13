Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NYSE:APPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NYSE:APPN) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69.

APPN stock opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.