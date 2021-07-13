Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.89. Aptiv reported earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.37.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,732,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.09. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

