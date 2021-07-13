Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NYSE:BLKB) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NYSE:BLKB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $517,213.44.

Shares of NYSE:BLKB traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 141,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,615. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

