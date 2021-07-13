Brokerages Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

Several analysts have commented on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

EVLO stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

