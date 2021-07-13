Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:NTLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:NTLA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Intellia Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 201,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $17,558,144.00.

NTLA stock opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

