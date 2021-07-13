Brokerages Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 158.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. 19,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,606. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

