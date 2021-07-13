Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Announce $3.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce earnings per share of $3.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.63 and the lowest is $2.60. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of ($1.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 263.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $13.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $15.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $15.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $191.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.40 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

