Brokerages Anticipate Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vroom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.45). Vroom reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vroom will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vroom.

Shares of Vroom stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,539. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,007,374 shares of company stock worth $87,712,354.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

