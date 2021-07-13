Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $199.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,381. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $138.16 and a 52-week high of $200.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $763,474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

