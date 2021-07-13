Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have commented on APTO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

APTO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. 2,195,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,670. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $269.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.