Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have commented on APTO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

APTO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. 2,195,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,670. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $269.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

