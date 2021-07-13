Brokerages Expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Will Announce Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) will announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML posted earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $15.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $16.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $20.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

Shares of ASML traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $710.30. 14,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,602. The company has a market capitalization of $298.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $671.05. ASML has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $710.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

