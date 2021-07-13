Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $80.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.37.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

