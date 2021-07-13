Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.37. 141,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,601. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

