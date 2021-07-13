Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $914.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

NXST stock opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $77.84 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

