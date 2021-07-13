Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT at $2,537.78

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,537.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,539.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,390.17. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

