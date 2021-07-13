Brokerages Set ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) PT at $329.68

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.68.

ASMIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on shares of ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $339.79 on Friday. ASM International has a 52-week low of $134.88 and a 52-week high of $341.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.