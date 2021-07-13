Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) PT at $46.50

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,599,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.92.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

