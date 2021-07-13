Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $53.57

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist upped their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 174,489 shares of company stock worth $7,761,473. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GMS has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

