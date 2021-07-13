Brokerages Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target at $107.86

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22. ICF International has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

