Brokers Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

NYSE:C opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

