Brokers Offer Predictions for Deutsche Post AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Post in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Post’s FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

