Brokers Set Expectations for The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of BX opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $101.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

