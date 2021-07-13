Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Stock Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,569 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,028,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 1,677,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,367,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 845,388 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

