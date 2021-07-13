Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.