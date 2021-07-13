Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

NYSE RNR opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.77. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.