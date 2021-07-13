Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

ASPCU stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.