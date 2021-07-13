Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,663,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIXT stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.70.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. Analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIXT. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

