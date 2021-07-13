Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 572,225 shares.The stock last traded at $18.45 and had previously closed at $18.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

