Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Shares of FISV opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.75.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

