Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,586 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in The New York Times by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,599,000 after buying an additional 3,220,230 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,918 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in The New York Times by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $75,226,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $48,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

