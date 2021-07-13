Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,656. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $229.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.26. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

