BSQUARE Co. (NYSE:BSQR) Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries Sells 25,000 Shares

BSQUARE Co. (NYSE:BSQR) Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00.

Andrew Stanley Guy Harries also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BSQUARE alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 15,000 shares of BSQUARE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $41,100.00.

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. BSQUARE Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.