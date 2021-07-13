BTMX Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.61 or 0.00846735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

