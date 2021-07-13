Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Sold by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,712 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,692. The company has a market cap of $281.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.