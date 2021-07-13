Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 166.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after acquiring an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $23,764,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

