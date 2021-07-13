Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 38,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,212. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

